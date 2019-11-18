Nightly Buzz
Nightly Buzz, Nov. 18, 2019: Mass shooting in Fresno + Bike death toll + Thanksgiving for homeless
Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
4 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting in Fresno
Four men were killed and six others were wounded in Fresno when gunmen opened fire on dozens of people.
Sacramento’s bike death toll is one of nation’s worst
A federal study says head injuries are the big reason for bike-related deaths, but no states require adult bike riders to wear helmets.
PG&E says about 250,000 customers could lose power in shutoff
PG&E said as many as 250,000 customers could lose power in the latest round of engineered shutoffs due to high fire danger.
Here’s how you can help Loaves & Fishes get ready for Thanksgiving
Loaves & Fishes is preparing to feed Sacramento’s homeless with a Thanksgiving meal, and they need community donations.
