Nightly Buzz, Nov. 18, 2019: Mass shooting in Fresno + Bike death toll + Thanksgiving for homeless

4 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting in Fresno

Four men were killed and six others were wounded in Fresno when gunmen opened fire on dozens of people.

Sacramento’s bike death toll is one of nation’s worst

A federal study says head injuries are the big reason for bike-related deaths, but no states require adult bike riders to wear helmets.

PG&E says about 250,000 customers could lose power in shutoff

PG&E said as many as 250,000 customers could lose power in the latest round of engineered shutoffs due to high fire danger.

Here’s how you can help Loaves & Fishes get ready for Thanksgiving

Loaves & Fishes is preparing to feed Sacramento’s homeless with a Thanksgiving meal, and they need community donations.

