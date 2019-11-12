Tipping Point Lab: How you can help build more local journalism for Sacramento

In July, we launched Tipping Point, a weekly series that shares the story of our region’s evolution.

Early reporting detailed how homeless camps are contributing to the contamination of the American River. More than 150,000 of you read the story.

We also shared how new homes are enabling buyers live off the grid, a timely report given consistent utility blackouts and as Sacramento continues to look for creative housing solutions.

Our data reporter performed a city-wide analysis, telling you how old the tree canopy is in your neighborhood and what you can do about it. The Tree Foundation served as a partner, and you raised more than $5,000 to plant new trees in a new south Sacramento park after reading the story.

Here’s what you’ve told us about Tipping Point reporting to date:

▪ Thanks, this kind of in-depth reporting of our regional issues is what I want to see in a paper .... how about revisiting the issues every year or so?

▪ The series is valuable information that affects everyone, and everyone needs to be informed.

▪ Great idea. Keep it up. I’ll keep rooting for The Bee.

You’ve also offered hundreds of story suggestions.

Now, we are announcing an expansion of Tipping Point coverage.

We will add a four-person team of journalists devoted exclusively to covering the region as it changes. The team will begin work in early 2020 and will be supported through philanthropic contributions.

The Sacramento Bee has partnered with the Sacramento Region Community Foundation to host the Impact Media Fund, which enables you to make tax-deductible donations in support of the Tipping Point Lab.

Our team will include three reporters and one editor, and we plan to host the lab for three years.

While we will look to engage you in a continued conversation, reporting will be editorially independent. No supporter will see a story before it is published or have undue influence.

A sustainable model

The idea that we’re at a tipping point has become a touchstone for us in the newsroom, because we are also at a critical juncture.

We know that across the country local news is in peril. Since 2009, more than 1,800 newspapers across the country have closed.

We’re working hard to make the pivot to a more sustainable model. Each digital subscription, each story that reaches someone we haven’t reached before, each time you open and read a newsletter, we get closer.

The path is steep in the U.S., where 70 percent of people in local communities think their local news organization is doing just fine but only 14 percent of them pay for local news.

We’re grateful for our subscribers – print and digital. We will not succeed unless you find value in the work we do.

And new models continue that strengthen local journalism continue to emerge. In fact, philanthropic giving to journalism has quadrupled over the last 10 years.

The Fresno Bee, our sister newsroom, earlier this year launched the Education Lab, a team of four journalists that seeks to improve education attainment levels in the Central Valley. Fresno’s lab, supported by philanthropic partners throughout the Valley, is fully funded for Year 1 and well into raising support for Year 2.

Next steps

From an upcoming collaboration with Sol Collective to accountability work on how underserved communities are being given an opportunity to grow local businesses, we’re deep into upcoming reporting and collaborations.

There are other elements of The Bee’s Tipping Point Lab that we will share in the weeks and months ahead:

▪ A Tipping Point newsletter to keep you updated on all lab reporting.

▪ Regular events, including listening sessions, to determine what’s working and to surface solutions we can share with the broader community.

▪ Impact reports, to show where we’re making progress on economic inclusivity and creating a welcome Sacramento for all.

There has never been a more important or more challenging time for local journalism, which is why we work with purpose. And we’re excited to deepen our relationship with you as we do so.

Please visit sacbee.com/tippingpoint to support the lab and read Tipping Point stories.

As always, I welcome your questions.