Vegetation fire closes Interstate 5 at California-Oregon border

Firefighters are battling a 500-acre blaze near Hornbrook in Siskiyou County, which prompted evacuations and forced Interstate 5 closures from Yreka to Ashland, Oregon, in both directions Thursday afternoon.
The Klamathon Fire is threatening multiple structures, Cal Fire said. An evacuation order is in effect for Klamathon Road from I-5 to Ager, Hornbrook, Hilt and Colestein Valley in Oregon, the agency tweeted.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Jackson Street School in Yreka, Cal Fire said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has stopped all traffic from entering California from South Ashland, Caltrans tweeted. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the freeway, the agency said.
