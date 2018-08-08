How to ride a FlixBus from Sacramento to any of 28 California cities for 99 cents

If you’re looking to travel on the cheap from Sacramento to another city in California, you’re in luck.

German bus company FlixBus is offering rides to several cities in California for just 99 cents. But there’s a slight catch. Departure dates can be booked for any date through Sept. 6, but tickets need to be purchased on Wednesday, Aug. 8 or Thursday, Aug. 9 to qualify for the special price.

FlixBus currently offers rides from Sacramento to 28 cities in California, including popular destinations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Anaheim, Modesto, Fresno, Oakland, Stockton and San Jose. FlixBus has two stops in Sacramento at V Street and Front Street and at University Avenue and 65th Light Rail Station.

Tickets from Sacramento’s stations normally range from $4.99 to $24.99. A $2 processing fee will be added to every purchase, including the tickets purchased at the special 99 cent price.

According to FlixBus, the buses feature Wi-Fi and power plugs for electronic devices.