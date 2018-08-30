Emergency lane closures planned for I-5 potholes over Labor Day weekend

Interstate 5 in Sacramento will be reduced to two lanes over the Labor Day holiday weekend for emergency repairs as crews work to inspect the surface of the northbound lanes near Richards Boulevard, Caltrans said Thursday night.
The 59-hour round of closures is in addition to the emergency work planned at 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday after several cars were damaged during the morning commute by a large pothole.
During the day, crews will close two inside, or fast, lanes. Nighttime work will close the right two lanes, as well as auxiliary lanes. The work comes after a large pothole on the I-5 damaged multiple vehicles.
Lanes on the freeway will be closed at different points from 11 p.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed for the duration of the repairs.
As an alternate route, Caltrans advises motorists to take the Capital City Freeway west over the Sacramento River to eastbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento to reconnect with Interstate 5 just before San Juan Road.
