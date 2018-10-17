Caltrans warns: Expect delays on Tower Bridge for next two Saturdays

Drivers planning to cross the Tower Bridge over the next two Saturdays should expect delays, state transportation officials said.

On Oct. 20 and 27, only one westbound and one eastbound lane will be open to traffic from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the California Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday. Motorists should either build in additional travel time or take an alternate route, Caltrans said.

The lane closures are due to maintenance work on the iconic drawbridge over the Sacramento River that connects the state capital and West Sacramento. “We are upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems on the entire bridge,” Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said.

The work is expected to continue through the end of the year, and drivers should expect intermittent traffic delays on weekdays and full closures overnight, Caltrans said.