City selects internationally well-known architect to replace I Street Bridge

The City of Sacramento has selected a lead architect for the new bridge over the Sacramento River.

Officials selected San Francisco-based T.Y. Lin International for the project. The bridge will replace the I Street Bridge, which is more than 100 years old.

T.Y. Lin International has worked across the world on major projects, including the eastern span of the Bay Bridge between Oakland and San Francisco.

Sacramento’s new bridge will be built between the Sacramento Railyards and the planned West Sacramento Washington development, near C Street, city officials said. The existing bridge will be used for rail.

Officials estimate the project to cost between $70 and $80 million, according to a city webpage. Federal funding will cover 88 percent of the cost, said Sacramento U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui.

“We are looking for a way in this 21st Century that defines Sacramento to the world,” Matsui said during a Wednesday news conference.

The bridge will be the first new bridge to cross the river in more than 50 years, city officials said. The bridge is planned to open in 2022, West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said.