Here are the changes coming for Highway 50 commuters

Commuters on the Highway 50 corridor who deal with congested roads and skimpy rail service may see their commute get easier in a few years.
By
Up Next
Commuters on the Highway 50 corridor who deal with congested roads and skimpy rail service may see their commute get easier in a few years.
By

Transportation

Portions of eastbound Highway 50 partially closed this weekend

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

November 02, 2018 03:10 PM

Planning a night drive on Highway 50 between Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street? If so, you’re out of luck this weekend.

Portions of eastbound Highway 50 between X Street and 65th Street will be partially closed this weekend for construction, according to a news release from Caltrans.

The construction aims to replace worn and damaged concrete slabs. Though closures will be partial, motorists can expect up to a 15-minute delay, the release said.

“Caltrans recommends using advanced planning for alternate routes and allowing additional travel time,” the release said. “Residents in the immediate area can expect loud construction type noises including commercial truck beeping and heavy equipment operation.”

The portions of Highway 50 that will be closed include X Street, Stockton Boulevard on-ramp, 59th Street off-ramp and 65th Street off- and on-ramp. They will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday., 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, and 10 p.m. Sunday 5 a.m. Monday.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  