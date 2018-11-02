Here’s how they are fixing the crumbling section of Interstate 5

Caltrans workers repair sections of the Interstate 5 on Sept. 11, 2018 that crumbled twice in August, damaging a number of vehicles and causing traffic backups. Additional sections of the Sacramento freeway were found to need replacement.
By
Up Next
Caltrans workers repair sections of the Interstate 5 on Sept. 11, 2018 that crumbled twice in August, damaging a number of vehicles and causing traffic backups. Additional sections of the Sacramento freeway were found to need replacement.
By

Transportation

Bridge south of Elk Grove reopens early after emergency repairs, officials say

By Anna Buchmann

abuchmann@sacbee.com

November 02, 2018 03:14 PM

The Franklin Boulevard Bridge south of Elk Grove reopened Friday, along with the section of the boulevard between Twin Cities and Desmond roads, after crews completed emergency repairs early, officials said.

Caltrans inspectors closed the bridge a week ago after finding some of the pilings were compromised, rendering the bridge unsafe, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Department of Transportation. Repairs had been estimated to take up to two weeks, but county engineers and maintenance crews fixed lateral supports and got the green light from the state to reopen the bridge Friday morning, the release said.

The Franklin Boulevard Bridge is among several on a county Transportation Department replacement list, the release said. Plans call for rebuilding it within the next two years, if federal funding is available, officials said.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  