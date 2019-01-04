Inclement weather forecast postpones Tower Bridge construction; Sunday closure canceled

The Tower Bridge in Sacramento will remain open Sunday due to a forecast of inclement weather, California Department of Transportation officials said, postponing planned work to upgrade the 83-year-old structure.
The bridge was originally scheduled for a full closure Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., because of intensive construction work that requires a helicopter to lift bridge parts.
Caltrans has been working to update the Tower Bridge’s electrical and mechanical systems since late October, citing aging parts in the vertical-lift bridge, The Bee previously reported.
Caltrans said in a tweet that it would provide a new bridge closure date once it is determined.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments