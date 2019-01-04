Transportation

Inclement weather forecast postpones Tower Bridge construction; Sunday closure canceled

By Hannah Darden

January 04, 2019 07:23 PM

The Tower Bridge in Sacramento will remain open Sunday due to a forecast of inclement weather, California Department of Transportation officials said, postponing planned work to upgrade the 83-year-old structure.

The bridge was originally scheduled for a full closure Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., because of intensive construction work that requires a helicopter to lift bridge parts.

Caltrans has been working to update the Tower Bridge’s electrical and mechanical systems since late October, citing aging parts in the vertical-lift bridge, The Bee previously reported.

Caltrans said in a tweet that it would provide a new bridge closure date once it is determined.

20181024_AOC_TowerBridg.JPG
Workers replace the cables on the Tower Bridge om October 2018. Built in 1936, they have never been replaced before. The first full closure of the bridge is set for Sunday, Jan. 6.
Autumn Payne apayne@sacbee.com

