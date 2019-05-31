Better find another route: Paintersville Bridge is stuck in upright position

The Paintersville Bridge in an undated photo. Caltrans said Friday, May 31, 2019, that the Paintersville Bridge was stuck in its upright position. Caltrans

The Paintersville bridge spanning the Sacramento River along State Highway 160 is stuck in its upright position, Caltrans tweeted Friday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation announced the problem at 4:03 p.m. and said crews were en route. Officials estimated the bridge would reopen by 6 p.m.

The Helen Madere Memorial Bridge in Rio Vista, the Isleton Bridge and the 3 Mile Slough Bridge have also become stuck in the “up” position in the past.