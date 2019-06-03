Sacramento gas prices drop again – with more summer surprises on the way, experts say

Why gas prices topped $4 a gallon in California this year Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County spiked at an average of more than $4 a gallon for several weeks in spring 2019 due to refinery outages and rising oil and ethanol prices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County spiked at an average of more than $4 a gallon for several weeks in spring 2019 due to refinery outages and rising oil and ethanol prices.

Regular gasoline in Sacramento is averaging $3.88 per gallon Monday, 6 cents cheaper than it was last week, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

Local prices are down 12 cents per gallon since last month, but are up 25.7 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the least expensive gas in the city could be found for $3.35 per gallon at the Chevron station at 2449 Northgate Blvd., GasBuddy said.

Stockton is averaging $3.84 per gallon, which is down 4.9 cents from last week, while Oakland is averaging $4 per gallon, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.

At $3.88 per gallon, Sacramento County is averaging lower prices than neighboring areas, with Placer County averaging $3.94, Yolo County averaging $3.96, and El Dorado County averaging just above $4, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the most expensive gas in California could be found in Mono County, where the average per-gallon price was $4.85, according to AAA.

The national average stands at $2.81, while California’s average is more than a dollar higher at $3.95, according to AAA.

The national average dropped 8.9 cents in the last month and 13.8 cents in the last year, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average has fallen for its fourth straight week, probably not something motorists would associate with the start of the summer driving season,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said. “More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks.”