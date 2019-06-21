Overnight ramp repairs on I-80 corridor to begin Monday

Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: ‘Fixing our roads is basic’ California Gov. Jerry Brown on April 5, 2017 rallies supporters at the Capitol for a $5.2 billion -a-year package of tax increases to fix roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Gov. Jerry Brown on April 5, 2017 rallies supporters at the Capitol for a $5.2 billion -a-year package of tax increases to fix roads.

Motorists getting on or off Interstate 80 during the overnight hours may see delays for the next couple of months, but Caltrans says it will pave the way for a smoother ride as a new Interstate 80 ramp paving project gets underway Monday.

The $17 million “Sac-80 Ramp Rehab Project” from West El Camino Avenue to Watt Avenue will be taking place over the next six months, the state Department of Transportation’s project website said.

Funded by Senate Bill 1, known as the 2017 gas tax, the project will improve road conditions at nine different ramp locations along the freeway and upgrade curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, the release said.

Much of the construction work has been scheduled for the nighttime to reduce the impact to motorists, the release said.

“The pavement condition of these ramps and connectors varies, but each shows signs of major distress, and most if not all of them can be expected to develop unacceptable ride quality if they are not repaired,” Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal said in the release.

The project is expected to be completed by December, the release said.

SB 1 provides about $5.4 billion per year to fix and invest in transportation infrastructure. Divided between state and local projects, the bill will provide enough funds for the California Department of Transportation to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts on the state highway system by 2027, the release said.

Construction on the Interstate 80 ramp paving project is set to begin Monday, June 24. California Department of Transportation