Free flights, cake and a showgirl: Spirit Airlines launches Vegas service out of Sacramento

Sacramento International Airport brings Spirit Airlines on board Florida-based Spirit Airlines launched its first flight at the Sacramento International Airport Thursday June 20, 2019, with a free ticket giveaway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida-based Spirit Airlines launched its first flight at the Sacramento International Airport Thursday June 20, 2019, with a free ticket giveaway.

Sacramento International Airport just added a new airline that launched its inaugural flight Thursday morning by giving out a pair of free tickets to Las Vegas.

Spirit Airlines, now offering nonstop flights from Sacramento to Las Vegas three times a day, hosted a drawing featuring cake and a Vegas showgirl at the airport where Susan Simin, a kindergarten teacher, was given the opportunity to immediately hit the sky and head to Sin City just in time for her daughter’s 21st birthday celebration.

Susan and her daughter – who were randomly selected out of a handful of Sacramento-area residents who entered into the drawing – will be staying in Vegas for three nights with prepaid hotel accommodations.

“We were just very excited to see a new airline flying out of Sacramento at a bargain price,” Simin said. “When else can you just say, ‘I might go to Vegas today?’ ”

She said she and her daughter were going to “lie by the pool and drink adult beverages” when they touched down.

Nick Bartolotta, director of network planning for Spirit, said the Florida-based airline, which operates in 76 cities both domestically and abroad, chose to come to Sacramento because of its rapidly growing economy.





“We absolutely plan to do more out of Sacramento and I think just even based on the phenomenal response we’ve had to these first flights to Las Vegas, we’re really encouraged about the prospects beyond, here,” Bartolotta said.

Spirit Airlines, which has cultivated a reputation as an affordable flight provider, offers round some round trip flights for as low as $60, Bartolotta said – but check online for current availability and pricing.

“For us, we really felt there was an opportunity to tap into a market that wasn’t being served today,” Bartolotta said. “There’s many people that just can’t afford to fly because of the high ticket prices out of Sacramento and in this case we thought this made it ripe for Spirit Airlines to come in and offer truly low fares.”

Airfare headed to Las Vegas may drop in response to Spirit’s arrival. At Sacramento International Airport, Southwest offers seven daily flights to Las Vegas and Frontier offers one.