In wake of new gas tax, Sacramento pump prices go against the trend in California

Gas prices in Sacramento dipped slightly in the past week, despite a statewide price hike following a recent tax increase.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas Monday in Sacramento was $3.64, a 1.9 cent drop from last week’s price, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

The Sacramento average is 18.8 cents lower than a month ago but is 9.8 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The city’s cheapest gas can be found at the Snacks and Gas and 76 Station at 2199 El Camino Ave., where a gallon costs $3.15, according to GasBuddy.

Last week, California’s average per-gallon price was $3.755, but it has since risen to $3.766 in the wake of a new statewide gas tax, according to AAA.

In Stockton, a gallon of gas will cost you $3.55 on average, while in Modesto a gallon goes for $3.59 and in Oakland it costs $3.79 on average, according to GasBuddy.

Gas in Sacramento County is relatively cheap compared with prices in the surrounding region, with an average per-gallon price of $3.61, according to AAA.

In Placer County, a gallon averages $3.74, while in Yolo County it costs $3.73 per gallon and in El Dorado County a gallon averages $3.79, according to AAA.

Of California’s 58 counties, the cheapest gas can be found in San Joaquin County, where a gallon can be purchased for $3.59 on average, according to AAA.

The costliest gas can be found in Alpine County, where a gallon costs $5.10 on average, according to AAA.

Nationally, gas prices are on the rise as well, climbing 2.3 cents in the past week to reach an average of $2.75 per gallon. The national average is down 0.3 cents from a month ago and down 10.9 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“For the second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, following energy market moves from the last few weeks as Iran remains a concern pushing oil higher,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said in a news release. “Nearly all motorists have seen the rise with an exception in some areas of the West Coast. Look for another week of gradual increases in gasoline prices.”