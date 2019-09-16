Sacramento launches flights to Palm Springs, Santa Barbara. Here’s what it’ll cost you

Here’s what the Sacramento airport’s fancy new lounges look like Tour the grand opening of the Escape Lounges at Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Airports spokeswoman Samantha Mott explains the perks – plus how you get in and how much it costs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tour the grand opening of the Escape Lounges at Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Airports spokeswoman Samantha Mott explains the perks – plus how you get in and how much it costs.

Contour Airlines on Monday launched daily nonstop service from Sacramento to Palm Springs, with most early fares ranging from $160 to $250 one-way.

Flights leave Sacramento at 10:45 a.m. flights and return to Sacramento at 2:30 p.m. The seasonal flights will continue until May 14, 2020.

Contour Airlines also has launched a second daily nonstop to Santa Barbara. A few of those flight fares start at $99 one way. Contour, a Tennessee-based low-cost carrier, launched its initial Sacramento service in January with flights to Santa Barbara.

“We are thrilled to add new nonstop service to Palm Springs and a second daily nonstop to Santa Barbara,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports director. “The addition of the flights to these two very popular destinations from Sacramento highlights the region’s demand for more intra-California service.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sacramento airport officials as well are promoting the capitol city as a good vacation spot for Palm Springs-area residents as well, offering access to the Napa Valley and Amador wine regions.

The new service reflects growing competition among mainstream and low-cost carriers on the West Coast, linking smaller communities.

Southwest recently announced daily flights from Sacramento to Hawaii, where it will compete with Hawaiian and Alaska airlines.