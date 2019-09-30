Transportation

Vacaville man killed in solo motorcycle crash Sunday night in Willow Creek, police say

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a solo motorcycle collision Sunday night in Willow Creek, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Orchard Lane and West El Camino Avenue about 8 p.m. and discovered an adult male rider with major injuries, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Chan said.

The incident is being investigated by the department’s major collision investigation unit, and it is unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor, Chan said Monday morning. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, he said.

The victim was identified as Howard Robinson, 57, of Vacaville, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

