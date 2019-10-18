These are the 2 finalist designs for the I Street Bridge replacement

The Sacramento waterfront is one step closer to having a new landmark as city leaders released two finalist designs for the I Street Bridge Replacement Project.

At a Thursday evening unveiling, the cities of Sacramento and West Sacramento asked for public opinion on the updated designs.

“The purpose of the meeting tonight is to give people the opportunity to give us feedback on those two before making a final decision,” said Jesse Gothan, supervising engineer and project manager for the project. “It’s been 85 years since our cities have delivered a bridge project and so this bridge is uniquely local and I think we want the bridge to express our values as a community.”

Dozens of people explored the design displays on the Old Sacramento Waterfront while having the opportunity to vote for specific options during the event. The designs — “Spring” and “Thru” — each come in two versions.

“I liked the Spring design,” said Karly Zacher of Sacramento. “I thought the width on it was the most comfortable and most adaptable to pedestrian and bike presence. I’m also excited to see where the bridges connect on either side and what becomes activated at the bottom and how that interacts with the river and the waterfront.”

Gothan said the cities plans to announce the final design early next year.

“We’re also going to have a virtual workshop at ibridgedesign.com,” he said. “It will launch on Tuesday and we’ll have that open for two weeks to gather comments online for people who couldn’t be here tonight.”