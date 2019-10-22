Fatal head-on collision on Hwy. 49 in North Auburn involved doughnut van, CHP says

A fatal head-on collision reduced lanes of traffic on Highway 49 at New Airport Road in North Auburn on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

A head-on collision on Highway 49 in North Auburn has resulted in at least one fatality Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators remained at the scene for about two hours following a collision between a black pickup truck and a white van just before 5:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the CHP Auburn office and the CHP’s traffic incident page.

Photos posted by CHP Auburn show that the van appears to be associated with a local doughnut shop.

Traffic on Highway 49 was reduced to one lane in each direction as of 7:15 a.m., but was expected to reopen fully before 8 a.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW