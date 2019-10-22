Transportation

2 killed after being ejected from motorcycle on Highway 50 late Monday night, CHP says

A motorcyclist and a passenger riding with him were both killed in a crash late Monday night on Highway 50 near downtown Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old Sacramento man was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle in the fast lane of westbound Highway 50, just east of 13th Street, at about 11:30 p.m. when a 2009 Nissan sedan, two lanes over, spun out of control and came to a halt directly in front of the motorcycle, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The motorcyclist could not stop his vehicle in time, and he and his passenger, a female of unknown age, were ejected and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from Sacramento, was not injured, according to the CHP news release.

It is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Identification of the deceased parties will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

