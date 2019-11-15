Man and 17-year-old girl killed in head-on crash near Yuba City, CHP says

Two drivers were killed and one passenger was injured in a head-on crash west of Yuba City on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Honda traveling east and a 2019 Honda heading west on Pass Road collided when one of the vehicles crossed over into opposing traffic, resulting in a head-on collision, at about 4:50 p.m., CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the 2006 Honda was identified by the CHP as Steven Luke Flemming, 48, of Yuba City. The other vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old girl who was not identified.

A passenger in the latter vehicle, also a 17-year-old girl, was airlifted to a hospital with a moderate laceration injury to her leg, the news release said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

All three parties were wearing seat belts, and the CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision. The incident remains under investigation.