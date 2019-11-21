Woman struck, killed by pickup truck while walking across road in North Highlands, CHP says

A woman was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning in North Highlands, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded about 5:18 a.m. to reports of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian on Roseville Road at Tacomic Drive, according to CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Mike Zerfas.

Arriving officers discovered a woman had been attempting to cross Roseville Road when she was struck by a Ford F-150, suffering fatal injuries, Zerfas said.

The intersection is a “T-type,” three-way intersection with no marked crosswalks, Zerfas said. The woman was walking from west to east, toward train tracks on the other side of Roseville Road, when she was hit.

The driver of the F-150 stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to Zerfas. No arrests have been made, and the collision remains under investigation.

The victim had no identifying information on her and is believed to be homeless, Zerfas said. Her identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.