Auburn murder suspect arrested hours after allegedly hitting 3 pedestrians with car

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, accused of intentionally hitting three pedestrians with a vehicle in Auburn early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Detectives arrested Skylar Perry, 26, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department said Thursday in a news release. Investigators linked Perry to the fatal hit-and-run incident, which occurred between 1 and 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue in Auburn, and located him and his vehicle at a residence in Foresthill, the news release said.

Police said in statements earlier Wednesday that the suspect vehicle struck two pedestrians, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and then hit a third as it fled the scene.

That third victim, who has not been identified by the coroner’s office, died at a hospital, police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Perry faces a murder charge and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Thursday’s news release. He was booked into a Placer County jail, where he remains held without bail.

Auburn Police Chief Ryan L. Kinnan in a prepared statement Wednesday called the incident “wholeheartedly tragic” and a “senseless crime.”

Kinnan lauded his department’s efforts in Thursday’s statement, noting that the suspect was located and arrested less than 24 hours after the incident.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Auburn Police Department in their efforts to relentlessly pursue this dangerous suspect,” he said.