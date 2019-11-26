Ride-sharing pioneer to end operations at Sacramento International Airport next week

SuperShuttle, the longtime airport ride-sharing company, will suspend operations for its shuttles and its ExecuCar service at Sacramento International Airport after Dec. 2, company ride-booking representatives said.

The Sacramento Bee could not reach a company official for comment, but two phone representatives said they have been told to tell customers that Monday will be the last day of service at the Sacramento airport.

The company recently suspended service at several other airports, according to news media accounts, including Los Angeles International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The company with the signature blue and yellow vans was founded nearly four decades ago, offering inexpensive ride-share trips to airports, picking people up at their door.

Sacramento International continues to be served by Uber, Lyft and cab companies. Yolobus also services the airport from Woodland, Davis, West Sacramento, and downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento airport recently expanded its economy lot.