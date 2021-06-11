Part of Sacramento’s Highway 99 will be shutting down tonight. Here’s what to know

A four-mile stretch of Highway 99 in south Sacramento will be closing at 8 tonight for a Caltrans construction project, and it will stay closed for more than four days.

Caltrans workers will be replacing a bridge deck at the 21st Avenue undercrossing, a busy section of roadway on the commute linking Elk Grove and south Sacramento to the city’s central grid.

The closure will span from 47th Avenue to the Highway 50 connector, and will last until Wednesday at 4 a.m.

The closure, described by Caltrans officials as one of the biggest in Sacramento history, is likely to cause major traffic jams throughout the area. Caltrans has identified Interstate 5, already a heavily-trafficked freeway in the Sacramento area, as the next best route for most commuters.

Caltrans officials say the large-scale closure is actually the most painless way to get the work done. The undercrossing was built in 1959 and was widened in 1974, and in the 47 years since then, it has fallen into disrepair. It’s corroded, cracked, deteriorating and in need of new joint seals after years of heavy use.

A temporary closure means crews can get what could be six months’ worth of on-and-off work done fast, and prevents the potential for emergency construction work in the future, according to Caltrans.

Construction crews have been conducting practice runs for the project and have done significant preparation in advance to reduce the amount of work necessary to finish during the closure. Officials are confident that the project will stick to its timeline.

But that doesn’t mean it won’t be tough on commuters. The $5.9 million closure is likely to affect traffic on other major highways and surrounding surface streets as well.

How to get around Highway 99’s closure

The best way to beat the traffic is to just prepare in advance and leave earlier than usual. Caltrans says the closure may impact traffic throughout Sacramento County, so it’s best to expect delays ahead of time.

If possible, officials suggest telecommuting on Monday and Tuesday. If that’s not possible, using public transit may help open up roadways and reduce traffic congestion. Sacramento Regional Transit light rail service will be free Saturday through Tuesday to riders with a SacRT flyer. Officials are also asking drivers to take care of any errands before the closure starts.

The partial closure of Highway 99 leaves only I-5 as an uninterrupted major north-south roadway in the area. If there’s a large-scale accident on that highway, traffic will then be forced out onto other surface streets and there could be major delays.

Franklin Boulevard runs nearly parallel to Highway 99 from Franklin, and could be used as an alternative for commuters in many south Sacramento neighborhoods, although it is often slow even under normal circumstances.

From Elk Grove, Elk Grove Florin Road may be a better route. A left turn at Florin Road can connect northbound drivers to Stockton Road, which heads right into Sacramento.

For those in Florin, Power Inn Road is a straight shot onto Highway 50 and toward Sacramento. Vineyard and Sheldon drivers could take Bradshaw Road onto Highway 16, which connects with Highway 50.

‘It’s going to be a mess’

Amarpal Singh Jhattu, the owner of a convenience store and a car wash on Franklin Boulevard near the corner of 41st Avenue, is expecting the worst.

“It’s going to be a mess, man,” Amarpal said over the phone on Friday before the closure went into effect. “It’s going to be hard for people.”

He predicted traffic jams along Franklin Boulevard, which could mean drivers might save that car wash for another day.

Joginder Singh Jhattu, his father, standing near the front register in the corner store, was more optimistic. He thought that if traffic was forced off the highway onto Franklin Boulevard, there might be more potential customers.

As for the father and son themselves, driving to their businesses from Elk Grove means they’ll also have to brave the traffic on Franklin Boulevard.

John Crane takes Highway 99 pretty much every day, driving around Sacramento for his fencing business. At a Shell station near Sutterville Road and Franklin Boulevard, Crane contemplated the extra time he’ll have to spend on his way to work.

“I’m going to be an hour behind,” he said, adding that traffic is already “real bad” in the area.

But Crane figures that if Caltrans manages to complete everything in the next four days, it’s better than having to deal with long-term construction on the highway.

Inside the Shell, cashier Steve Eddy said even though he lives nearby, even he might have to take an alternate route to work.

“If there’s an accident, Franklin can be blocked up blocks and blocks” even without the added traffic, Eddy said. “We’ll just take it as it comes. That’s the best we can do.”

Additional closures

According to Caltrans, ramp and connector lane closures will occur at:

▪ The on-ramp from 16th Street to eastbound Highway 50

▪ The on-ramp from 29th Street/H Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

▪ The on-ramp from 29th Street/N Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

▪ The on-ramp from 29th Street/T Street to southbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp from Broadway to southbound Highway 99

▪ The offramp from southbound Highway 99 to 12th Street

▪ The offramp from northbound Highway 99 to 12th Street

▪ The on-ramp from 14th Avenue/30th Street to southbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (slip) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (loop) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (slip) from East 47th Avenue to northbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (loop) from West 47th Avenue to northbound Highway 99

The Bee’s Michael McGough contributed to this report.