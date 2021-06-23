Sacramento airports to receive nearly $50 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants

Passenger traffic at Sacramento International Airport was low during midday Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic that has ground California to a halt is also taking a toll on passenger traffic at airports in the Bay Area and in Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Department of Airports was awarded $48.6 million in federal grants Wednesday to help in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cindy Nichol, director of airports for Sacramento County, said the money from the Federal Aviation Administration will help keep workers employed and assist the continued recovery of “our airlines and tenants as more of our customers begin traveling again.”

More than $43.1 million of the money will go to airport recovery efforts and approximately $5.5 million will go to rent relief for in-terminal businesses. These grants were part of the Airport Rescue Plan Act of 2021, intended to aid in the economic recovery of the national airport system.

Passenger traffic at Sacramento International Airport has not fully recovered from the slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Airport officials said traffic was down 23% in May 2021 compared to May 2019.

In addition to Sacramento International, the county operates Executive Airport, Mather Airport and Franklin Field.