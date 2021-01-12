Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s $625 million Mega Millions lottery drawing

Do you have more than 600 million reasons to smile? You might if you were lucky enough to match six numbers in Tuesday’s lottery drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 12 are 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33, and the Mega number is 9. The jackpot — which would be the fourth-largest in the game’s history — is worth an estimated $625 million, Mega Millions officials in Atlanta said during the drawing just after 8 p.m. Pacific.

This jackpot, revised from $520 million, has an estimated cash value of $458.8 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner will still have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of only 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

With $458.8 million, sans taxes, you could buy this 21-bedroom, 42-bathroom home in Los Angeles’ Bel Air neighborhood — and still have some pocket money to spare.

According an analysis of Census Bureau data by lendedu.com, Americans spent more than $72 billion on lottery tickets in 2016, while the average American spends about $220 on lottery tickets every year.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win over $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

Players have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any given Mega Millions drawing, though you’ll have a 1 in 302.6 million shot at winning a jackpot. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands.

And if you didn’t win Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, you can take another shot at riches tomorrow. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $550 million.