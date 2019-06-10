National
19-year-old injured by possible shark attack off North Carolina beach, town and family say
Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit
A 19-year-old man was injured by what town officials called a “marine” animal bite off the beach in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.
An animal bit the teenager’s foot, Ocean Isle Town Administrator Daisy Ivey told McClatchy. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, Ivey said.
The possible shark attack happened near the Beaufort Street beach access on Ocean Isle at about 2 p.m., she said.
Family members told WWAY that a shark bit the 19-year-old.
If confirmed as a shark bite, this will be the second case of a shark attack in North Carolina this season. Seventeen-year-old Paige Winter lost most of her leg after a shark attack at Fort Macon State Park on June 2.
Comments