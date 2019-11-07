Man caught on video in ‘fake slip and fall’ gets probation, NJ prosecutors say

A New Jersey man has been sentenced after he was accused of faking a slip and fall at work — and it probably didn’t help that the orchestrated “injury” was caught on camera.

A judge sentenced Alexander Goldinsky, a 58-year-old from Randolph, to two years of probation and 14 hours of community service on Monday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in August and admitted to filing a false insurance claim for injuries he said he got last year at his Woodbridge Township workplace, according to prosecutors.

Goldinsky was also ordered to pay “restitution in the amount of $563.48 to an insurance company at the time of sentencing,” prosecutors said.

Video of the incident — which was released by prosecutors earlier this year — shows Goldinsky intentionally tossing ice on the floor of the cafeteria at All Gold Industries, where he was working as an independent contractor, according to prosecutors.

Then Goldinsky laid on the ground and waited until he was found, prosecutors said.

“Thereafter, he sought medical attention claiming a head injury and he caused false claims to be submitted to the insurance company,” prosecutors said.

Goldinsky earlier denied prosecutors’ accusations against him.

“I didn’t do it,” he told CBS2. “It was a mistake.”

Goldinsky was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of filing an insurance claim for an ambulance trip and hospital stay after the incident, McClatchy news group reported earlier this year.