Twitter drops doctored Trump video of 49ers play after copyright complaint

Twitter users might notice something a little off when they happen to click on a specific tweet sent out by President Donald Trump’s official campaign account on Monday. The original media attached to the tweet featured Trump superimposed in an NFL highlight. Now, only the text of the tweet remains – the video is kaput, multiple sources including Yahoo Sports reported.

The video was doctored from the San Francisco 49ers highlight of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk scoring a rushing touchdown by hurdling over a Philadelphia Eagles defender at the 5-yard line before touching down in the end zone.

The doctored video Team Trump posted showed an illustration of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over Eagles safety Marcus Epps’ head. Trump’s head was superimposed on Aiyuk, implying that Trump defeated the virus that has killed over 210,000 people in the United States, by hurdling over it.

.@Twitter removed a @TeamTrump video that superimposed TRUMP’s head on the body of a @49ers player after a copyright complaint by the owner — presumably the @NFL. https://t.co/bRjM1x17ha — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 6, 2020

Trump said that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

It’s “unclear who filed” the claim on the video and the White House, reported USA Today. NFL and the 49ers haven’t immediately returned requests for comment, according to USA Today.

The Eagles went on to win the game 25-20, which fans pointed out under the campaign’s doctored video.

