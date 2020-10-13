70-year-old fought sex assault suspect who tried to lure her with $100 bill, CA cops say

A 70-year-old California woman was gardening in her front yard at 8 a.m. Friday, when a man she didn’t know suddenly approached and tried to lure her to him with a $100 bill, according to the Oakland Police Department.

When she refused and began walking to her front door, things turned violent.

The man came up from behind her, forced her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her, police said Monday.

She fought back, screaming for help as she struggled against the man, prompting him to run away. As her attacker fled, the woman dialed 911.

“She did the right thing. She started screaming, she started fighting, fighting him off, she was able to get away,” officer Johnna Watson told KRON.

The alleged attacker is described as 5’10”, African American, with a medium build, according to police. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, gray pants, and a black COVID-19 face mask.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. To share any useful tips, call the department’s Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641.

Since the attack, neighbors have expressed shock — and with no suspect yet in custody — some concern, KRON reported. Still, others know things could have gone worse for their neighbor and say they’re impressed by her courage and toughness.

“[It’s] remarkable,” one neighbor said. “I don’t know if I could do that, and I’m like half that age.”