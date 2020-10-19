Police hold knife-wielding suspect at gunpoint on Hollywood studio lot, cops say

A sexual assault suspect was arrested at a Hollywood movie studio lot on Monday after a confrontation with police, authorities said.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, Fullerton police officers were near the Paramount Pictures lot to arrest a person suspected of sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Departmentsaid in a tweet.

Fullerton police had used a Taser on the suspect after they say he “produced a knife,” according to CNN. The officers then requested help from LAPD, who upon arrival used less-lethal 40 mm beanbags that were not effective, police said.

As the suspect moved toward Paramount’s main gate there was an officer-involved shooting, and the suspect then ran into the lot and “barricaded himself inside of a building,” according to police.

Police saidthey attempted to negotiate with the suspect and at around 12:15 a.m., they went into the building and took custody ofthe suspect, who was “bleeding from wounds he sustained during the incident.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and no officers were injured.

LAPD said the suspect is facing criminal charges and they are also investigating the officer-involved shooting, CNN reported.