‘Be good, kitty.’ Mountain lion has intense standoff with man, Colorado video shows

Steve Shively said he was changing the memory cards in his trail cameras in San Juan National Forest in Colorado when he saw something staring at him.

“Suddenly, I spotted this motionless mountain lion crouched down behind a rock ready to pounce on me. He had silently stalked to within 20 yards through the dry crunchy fall leaves on the ground,” Shively wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“He had a fixed stare at me and didn’t flinch while I pulled my 9mm (gun) out of my pocket, racked one in the chamber, and fumbled with my cell phone… he only moved when I started talking to him on video,” Shively told CBS Denver.

Shively recorded the encounter on video. “Be good, kitty,” he can be heard saying. “You behave. You back on out of here.”

The mountain lion looks at Shively as he slowly departs.

Shively wrote that it “freaked me out especially after watching that video last week of the mountain lion chasing the jogger in Utah!”

A Utah man posted a video of a mountain lion following him for six minutes on a trail, McClatchy News previously reported.

The Mountain Lion Foundation said that the Utah lion hadn’t stalked the man and that it wasn’t “predatory” behavior.

“Lions are ambush-hunters; they do their best not to be seen when they’re hunting,” the Mountain Lion Foundation wrote. “This lion is displaying a very different behavior; she definitely wants the human to see her and know that she’s intent on protecting her kittens.”