Trump supporter swings golf club at couple with a political sign, Minnesota cops say

A supporter of President Donald Trump is accused of swinging a golf club at a couple in an attack the day after Joe Biden was declared the president-elect, reports say.

The 78-year-old wife and 80-year-old husband were standing at an intersection with a homemade political sign when a driver pulled up next to them Sunday in White Bear Lake, a Minneapolis suburb, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. The man yelled vulgarities at the couple, who ignored him, the newspaper reported.

Then the man walked up behind the couple, started swinging the golf club and punched the husband, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The wife chased the man as he returned to his truck, but he drove over a curb toward the woman before speeding away, WCCO reported. However, witnesses recorded the driver’s license plate number, and police tracked the suspect identified as 50-year-old Mark Ulsaker to his home, the news outlet reported.

Ulsaker is accused of trying to punch an officer, who blocked his fist, and cooperated when the officer pulled out a stun gun, the Star Tribune reported.

During an interview Sunday with police, Ulsaker said he was a “Trump supporter” and angered by the couple’s sign, WCCO reported. The day before, Trump lost re-election as Biden was declared the winner by the Associated Press and other major media outlets.

Ulsaker told police he flipped off the couple, kicked over the sign and broke his golf club when hitting it on the woman’s chair, WCCO reported.

Ulsaker was charged with assault, assault of a police officer and threats of violence, the Pioneer Press reported.