Shell shock. Investigators recover 42,000 pounds of stolen pistachios in California

An investigation into 42,000 pounds of missing pistachios led California detectives to a trailer containing the stolen nuts, Tulare County sheriff’s detectives say.

The 2,000-pound bags of pistachios, stolen from Touchstone Pistachio Company, were being repacked into smaller bags for resale, the sheriff’s department said on Facebook.

The company reported the theft after a June audit revealed the missing nuts. On Friday, detectives found the purloined pistachios on a tractor-trailer that had been moved from Montemayor Trucking in Delano to a nearby lot, the Facebook post said.

Investigators arrested Alberto Montemayor, 34, of the trucking company on suspicion of the theft, the sheriff’s department said.

The remaining pistachios were returned to Touchstone Pistachio Company.

