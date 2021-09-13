Bystanders rescue boy after abductor knocks down pregnant mom, Washington cops say

Officials are looking to identify a woman who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old boy in SeaTac, Washington, after pushing his pregnant mother to the ground on Sept. 7, 2021. The woman left Angle Lake Park by a bus.

A seven-month pregnant woman and her son were holding hands when a stranger snatched the toddler at a Washington park last week, officials said.

The purple-haired stranger, a woman, threw the mother to the ground by her hair before running off with the 2-year-old, King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bystanders stopped her in the Angle Lake Park in SeaTac and returned the child to his mother, officials said. But the woman fled and hopped on a public bus.

The mother was taken to the hospital for “precaution” and her child was not hurt, officials said.

SeaTac is a city in the Seattle metro. The name comes from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, which is within the city.

King County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the unidentified assailant. She is wanted for attempted kidnapping and assault. They ask anyone with information about the woman to call the office’s non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

