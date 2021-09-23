National

Purse-snatcher runs over woman in McDonald’s parking lot, killing her, Texas police say

Police are searching for a man who they say ran over a woman outside a McDonald’s, killing her, Texas cops say.
Police are searching for a driver who they say robbed and ran over a woman outside a fast food restaurant on Thursday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on the northeast side of Houston, Gonzalez said. The woman, whom Gonzalez described as an “older adult,” was robbed of her purse and then ran over as the male driver fled the scene, according to the sheriff.

The woman died at an area hospital, the sheriff said. Her identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Gonzalez described it as an “awful incident.”

Police are searching for the driver, who Gonzalez said “possibly fled in a dark-colored Impala vehicle.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.

