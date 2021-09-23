Woman killed by suspected drunk driver after exiting wrecked car, CA officials say

A woman died after she was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 805 in San Diego on Sept. 22, 2021, the California Highway Patrol says. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman died on a San Diego freeway Wednesday night after veering her vehicle into a median, the California Highway Patrol told media outlets.

The unidentified woman got out of her two-door Ford and began to walk on the freeway lanes. Then a woman accused of drunk driving struck her on Interstate 805, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman’s body was thrown into the southbound lanes, where she died before being taken to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

Police arrested the 24-year-old woman who was driving a Toyota on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, FOX5 reported.

The accident occurred before midnight northbound on the I-805, the news outlet reported.

California Highway Patrol warned drivers to remain in their vehicle after a collision on the freeway, ABC10 reported.

