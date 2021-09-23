National
Woman killed by suspected drunk driver after exiting wrecked car, CA officials say
A woman died on a San Diego freeway Wednesday night after veering her vehicle into a median, the California Highway Patrol told media outlets.
The unidentified woman got out of her two-door Ford and began to walk on the freeway lanes. Then a woman accused of drunk driving struck her on Interstate 805, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The woman’s body was thrown into the southbound lanes, where she died before being taken to the hospital, the news outlet reported.
Police arrested the 24-year-old woman who was driving a Toyota on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, FOX5 reported.
The accident occurred before midnight northbound on the I-805, the news outlet reported.
California Highway Patrol warned drivers to remain in their vehicle after a collision on the freeway, ABC10 reported.
