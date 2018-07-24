Dixon City Council decides not to strip Hickman of vice mayor title over column

Citing First Amendment rights, the Dixon City Council announced Tuesday at its meeting that it has decided against stripping Ted Hickman’s title as vice mayor after a controversial column he wrote in the town’s newspaper — calling for a Straight American Pride Month and using a derogatory term to refer to gay men — went viral.

Before the decision was announced, Randy Thomasson of Save California — a group that describes itself as a “pro-family organization: working, speaking and fighting the good fight for your values” — announced that he was going to speak at the meeting.

As a result, a small group of Hickman supporters and another, larger group of advocates for LGBTQ rights descended on the City Council meeting.

Thomasson spoke in favor of the council’s decision and said that Hickman spoke the truth.

Discussions between the two groups were heated before the meeting started, with both inside and outside City Council chambers arguing over their respective group’s values.