Controversial Sacramento rent control measure qualifies for ballot

Sacramento city voters will likely get their chance in 2020 to weigh in on the controversial issue of rent control.
City officials said Thursday that a petition drive, backed by rent control advocates and labor unions, has gained enough signatures — 44,000 — to quality for the city ballot in two years. The signatures were independently tallied and analyzed by county voting officials.
The City Council is expected to vote in two weeks to certify a measure for the ballot.
The “Sacramento Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Charter Amendment” seeks to put a series of limits on rent increases as well to to limit landlords’ ability to evict renters. It also establishes an elected rental-housing board tasked with monitoring and enforcing rent controls.
Advocates, including labor unions and members of the Democratic party, say the controls are needed in a city where rent increases have been among the highest in the nation over the past four years, pushing out lower-income workers.
Coalition member Margarita Maldonado said her group hears stories regularly “from people who are being displaced by high rents and the actions that landlords and corporations have taken.”
The measure is opposed by businesses, developers and apartment owners, who say the control measure will have the opposite of its desired effect by discouraging landlords from maintaining rental properties. Mayor Darrell Steinberg has also expressed opposition to the measure, saying he is worried it will lead to less affordable housing being built.
The business groups have threatened a lawsuit against the city if the measure is placed on the ballot, arguing that such a charter revision must be proposed by a commission, not through a signature drive.
Rent control “will do nothing to solve our housing crisis, but it will exacerbate it,” the business advocacy group Region Business said in a recent letter to the city. “Instead, we need to focus on working together to create more housing supply (market rate and affordable) and only passing good policies through a thoughtful and deliberative public process. We need policies that don’t punish private industry, curb development and reduce rental housing supply.”
Specifics of the measure include:
- “Permissible annual rate adjustments are tied to the increase in the consumer price index, with a minimum increase of 2% and a maximum of 5%. Increases of security deposits during a tenancy are prohibited.”
- “Landlords are prohibited from terminating (or threatening to terminate) any tenancy unless at least one of nine specified conditions exists. Under four of those specified conditions, the landlord would be required to provide relocation assistance of at least $5,500.”
“The Charter Amendment establishes an elected rental housing board ... independent of the city council, city manager, and city attorney ... empowered to announce the permissible annual rent adjustment ...”
A related and controversial statewide rent control initiative, Proposition 10, is on the November ballot. It would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act, which bans cities and counties from enacting or expanding ordinances to restrict rents on housing first occupied after Feb. 1, 1995, and on any single-family homes.
