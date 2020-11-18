Nav Gill, Sacramento County CEO, put on paid leave after ‘toxic culture’ accusations

County Executive Navdeep S. Gill, seen during a 2018 Board of Supervisors meeting in Sacramento, was placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has unanimously agreed to put county executive Navdeep Gill on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into several allegations of misconduct and mismanagement.

Several public health officials recently have called for the Board of Supervisors to fire Gill, accusing him of creating a culture where sexism, racism and intimidation tactics were used to silence dissent. He also was accused of undermining the public health department’s work amid the coronavirus pandemic, and refusing to pay overtime for public health staff.

At their closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors also voted 3-2 to “express no confidence in Mr. Gill’s abilities as County CEO,” according to a statement from Supervisor Phil Serna. Despite the no-confidence vote, it would take a supermajority of at least four board members to remove Gill from the top administrative job.

The no-confidence vote and the decision to place Gill on paid administrative leave were announced at a brief public meeting Wednesday. Gill was asked to leave his post effective immediately and remain on leave until the end of “an active personnel investigation involving Mr. Gill,” Serna said.

Gill has been under increasing pressure to resign after Serna and Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said they no longer had confidence in his leadership ability after he flouted COVID-19 rules on mask-wearing at an indoor meeting with top managers. The episode was embarrassing for the county which is ordering many businesses and schools to follow stringent rules to contain the virus.

County workers and residents phoned in during a regular meeting Tuesday to criticize his management decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic, echoing complaints that were communicated to the supervisors in a letter last week. The grievances focused on Gill’s demeanor as a manager and his leadership as an administrator over the county’s more than 12,000 employees.

The allegations against Gill were spelled out in a two-page letter sent to the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors. It was signed by Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the county’s public health officer who leads the coronavirus pandemic response, and other women who currently or previously worked for the county.

“Over the years, County Executive Gill has created a toxic culture rife with sexism, intimidation, racism, and a blatant disregard for public health,” the letter begins. “We can no longer stand by and allow Nav Gill to operate with impunity as he has done for years as such behavior only hurts the residents of our beloved county.”

The document summarizes instances in which women, particularly women of color, felt they were singled out for abuse. The letter said women leaders in the agency have abruptly resigned because of sexist behavior, and some staff members were retaliated against after speaking up about their experiences.

What’s more, the letter says, county staff members were ridiculed for wearing masks during department meetings. The letter also accused Gill of making disparaging remarks about people of color and using racial slurs during department head meetings.

Gill has also defended his decision to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security money to cover $104 million in expenses for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Gill recently sent a statement to explain the heavily criticized decision, saying the sheriff’s department did not receive additional money and no public health requests for funding were denied.

“This allowed the county to maximize its Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation and use other federal program grants appropriately to address the pandemic,” Gill said in the statement.