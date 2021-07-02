Having trouble with EDD? California lawmakers hiring staff for unemployment complaints

The Capitol dome glows on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, after the sunset in downtown Sacramento. dkim@sacbee.com

California Assembly members’ offices can hire two people each to work on helping constituents deal with unemployment benefits and other issues involving the Employment Development Department.

Complaints about jammed phone lines, unhelpful staffers and confusing rules and requirements for the unemployment program have overwhelmed EDD since the COVID pandemic triggered unprecedented levels of jobless claims last March.

The new employees are available for four months, with salaries paid from existing Assembly operating funds. They can reportedly earn $15 an hour.

To find your Assembly member, use http://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/

Assembly members and senators have been deluged with calls and emails from constituents, often unable to reach or get suitable answers from EDD. While some lawmakers have found that using their clout can get results, they also report being swamped by the sheer volume of constituent grievances.

EDD has been plagued for more than a year by constituent frustration. To help, the agency added thousands of staff members and a new phone system. In April, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered EDD’s oversight agency to expand call center hours and make sure it had sufficient staffing levels to process claims.

But the frustration would not relent. In the week ending June 26, the agency received 3.02 million calls, and 264,820 were from unique callers, meaning many people tried several times. A total of 242,235 were answered.

Callers have frequently turned to Assembly members and senators, who have routinely reported an avalanche of people needing help, a trend that has not abated.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, EDD has had 23 million claims filed and $155 billion in benefits. It’s paid 85.4% of the claims within a week of receiving the first certification.

“EDD continues to work with legislative offices on their constituent referrals to the department,” EDD spokeswoman Loree Levy said in a written statement that outlined steps the department had taken to improve customer service, such automating application renewals and launching a new feature that allows callers to hold their place in line for a response while waiting for help.