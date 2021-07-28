Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer visits Fresno, offers plan for Valley water

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer made a stop in Fresno on Wednesday to plead his case on why he’s a key candidate in the potential recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Faulconer’s talking points during the visit consisted almost entirely of the state’s water woes as he stood outside the Department of Water Resources office in central Fresno, where he was accompanied by Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes.

“This governor has failed our agricultural community by not providing the water resources that our farmers need, that the Central Valley needs,” Faulconer said. “This campaign is going to be all about changes to actually provide the infrastructure, the resources and the political will to help our farmers and our agricultural community.”

Increasing storage and water conveyance by expanding space in places like Temperance Flat Dam and San Luis Reservoir are just part of the plan to improve on infrastructure already in place, he said.

There’s money to do it, Faulconer says. California voters have approved nine separate water bonds in the past 25 years totaling $27.1 billion.

“That’s what I think is so aggravating. We’ve had all this money from this last water bond sitting there, hasn’t been put to use,” he said.

Further frustrating farmers this year is another drought. The State Water Resources Control Board will vote on an “emergency curtailment” order Aug. 3. If approved, it would take effect about two weeks later, stopping thousands of farmers from taking water from rivers and streams in the Sacramento and San Joaquin river watersheds.

Faulconer’s Fresno stop came a day after Newsom was in town to sign Assembly Bill 33, which provides public health care coverage to low-income, undocumented immigrants aged 50 and older.

Will there be a recall?

A new Berkeley IGS/Los Angeles Times poll released Tuesday shows that 47% of likely California voters support recalling Newsom, while 50% oppose removing the first-term Democrat.

The news signals a troubling shift for the governor after months of good political fortunes due, in part, to a robust state budget and declining COVID-19 cases. A May survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found 57% of voters would choose to keep Newsom in office.

Faulconer has 10% of the support from likely voters, the poll shows.

Among the 46 candidates running to replace Newsom, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is leading the pack, with a reported 18% of likely voters supporting him.

Businessman John Cox is backed by 10% of likely voters. Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, who has earned the endorsement of the original recall proponents, is supported by 5% of voters, according to the survey. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympian-turned-reality-TV-star and arguably the most famous of the candidates, is polling at 3%.

Regardless of the winner, the recall election would come at a price. The Department of Finance estimates the state and county costs to reach $276 million.

Faulconer noted 2 million people signed the petition to go to a recall election, saying people are looking for a change despite the costs.

He said Newsom’s “mismanagement of the government” would come at a greater cost. He pointed to the potential loss of $30 billion in fraudulent Employment Development Department claims as one example.

Faulconer also touted his proposed tax cut, which he said is important in a state where the cost of living is so high.

Faulconer’s plan would reduce the state income tax to zero for the first $50,000 earned by an individual, or $100,000 earned by a family, for everyone earning less than $1 million a year. The proposal also calls for the elimination of the tax on military retirement income.

“I want to let you keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket,” he said. “If we don’t do that, our state is going to continue to be more expensive, and California families can’t handle that.”