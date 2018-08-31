Top legislative fights for Friday + In-N-Out boycott draws GOP ire

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS: WHAT DIED, WHAT’S STILL ALIVE
Grab your pillows, sleeping bags and some extra cups of coffee. We’re going to be in for a long night.
Today is the final day of the session for the California Legislature to approve bills and send them to Gov. Jerry Brown. By midnight, the bills will either pass or die. The the new Legislature will be sworn in at the Capitol in December.
A couple major bills have already seen defeat. After much negotiation, a legislative compromise between local governments and paint companies is dead. Meanwhile, a Stephon Clark-inspired bill designed to reduce the number of police killings in California was shelved for the year.
As early as 9 p.m. tonight, lawmakers will likely vote on a pair of wildfire bills that utility ratepayer advocates call a “bailout in sheep’s clothing.” Senate Bill 901 should be the top item on your watchlist.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, expects his body camera bill will be taken up on the Assembly floor today, as it passed the Senate 24-13 earlier this week. His bill would require law enforcement agencies to disclose body camera footage within 45 days, unless they can offer a strong reason to withhold the footage for an additional month.
News organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union support the bill and see it as an opportunity for greater transparency, while law enforcement groups remain opposed.
TWITTER REACTS TO IN-N-OUT BAN
It all started late Wednesday night with a tweet from Eric Bauman, chair of the California Democratic Party, stating that it was time to #BoycottInNOut after the company donated money to the state’s Republican Party.
A spokesman for the state Democratic Party told The Bee Bauman’s tweet represents his opinion and not that of the party. Despite the walkback, Twitter could not help but react. Republican lawmakers took to Twitter to troll the Democrats.
By the early afternoon, #BoycottInNOut was trending on Twitter, prompting the company to release a statement saying, “It is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups.”
State Sen. Andy Vidak (@SenAndyVidak) — “Big thanks to my friend @CASenatorJim for buying delicious In-n-Out for everyone!”
Is there middle ground on California health care? Influencers have plenty to say.
“Single-payer healthcare system is the ideal we are working for. The question is affordability. California should work to find a way to adopt single-payer within the next five years. Private sector-based health care has been in operation for decades and it has not worked. For those who cannot afford private sector health insurance it has been the government’s subsidies and not-for-profits that have provided some degree of coverage for those who could not afford access to health care.”
— Antonia Hernandez, President and CEO, California Community Foundation
MUST-READ: ‘Stop eating In-N-Out like yesterday.’ California Democrats call for boycott
The Bee’s Editorial Board believes the state’s wildfire bill is flawed needs a big fix, or else it’s a “bailout” for PG&E.
Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, vice chairwoman of the California Democratic Party, says local officials are to blame for legal marijuana taking so long to reach Californians.
Scott Suckow, Farrah Douglas and Veronica Labeau, executive directors of the American Liver Foundation’s California divisions in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively, urge Gov. Jerry Brown to consider the well-being of his constituents before signing off on Senate Bill 905 — which could allow some bars in California to stay open until 4 a.m.
Rob Stutzman, a Republican consultant, believes California plays a large role in speculation of a blue wave in the 2018 midterms.
Catherine Lew, a Democratic strategist, urges voters to know what’s on their ballot to better understand the stakes of the upcoming election.
Jack Ohman looks at variations of President Trumps’ grumpy face
