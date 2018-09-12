McClintock-Morse debate a hot ticket + Messaging climate change

SMALL TOWN. BIG DEBATE.
The Sierra foothills town of Mariposa has 2,200 people. It has one public high school, and its auditorium will be filled to the brim on Sept. 23.
Demand for tickets to attend a debate there between Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, and Democratic challenger Jessica Morse has been brisk — requests for tickets exceeded available seats at Mariposa County High School by several times.
The Mariposa Gazette, which is hosting the debate at 2 p.m., gave half of the 360 available seats to the McClintock and Morse campaigns, and opened the remaining 180 seats through a lottery.
Greg Little, editor of the weekly newspaper, said names for the 180 tickets were randomly drawn on Tuesday and are now in the process of being distributed to the winners. He said there have been “well over 1,000 requests” since the lottery launched in late-August.
Asked if the paper could relocate the debate to a larger facility, Little said the high school remained the best choice for lighting and audio purposes. But he did note he is meeting with someone Thursday to explore options for live streaming the debate.
FiveThirtyEight’s congressional model gives McClintock a 5-in-6 chance of defeating Morse, while the Cook Political Report lists the district as “likely Republican.” Registered Republicans make up 43 percent of the district, compared to 29 percent for Democrats.
While McClintock is the favorite to win, Morse received an endorsement in July from EMILY’s List, an influential political action committee aimed at electing female candidates. By the end of June, the candidates each raised more than $1 million and had over $500,000 in available cash.
The massive district runs from Roseville south to Fresno County. As McClatchy’s Emily Cadei reports today, both candidates have faced questions about their residency in the district.
MESSAGING CLIMATE CHANGE TO VOTERS
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, will deliver opening remarks at an event today about California’s goals for fighting climate change. A major focus of the two panels will be evaluating how lawmakers can make environmental issues resonate more with everyday people. Six other assemblymembers will participate in the discussion taking place from 3-5:30 p.m. in advance of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.
FIXING THE OPIOID CRISIS
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Sacramento State University are holding a conference today focused on finding solutions to the opioid and narcotics epidemic. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn will be among the speakers at the opioid awareness summit. The event will be held at the Sacramento State University Ballroom from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
