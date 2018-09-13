Sign here, bail bondsmen say + Brown works climate change deals

SCURRYING FOR SIGNATURES
With Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature last month, California overhauled money bail. The bail bond industry immediately responded, vowing to introduce a referendum asking voters to delay — and ultimately overturn — Senate Bill 10.
Jeff Flint, campaign manager for the bail referendum, said the campaign to gather enough signatures over the next 90 days is in full swing. He said it took less than 48 hours for the American Bail Coalition to provide enough money to get the process going and estimates the total cost of signature gathering will be in the “low millions.”
“We have half the normal time (to collect signatures), but we’re going to make a full effort to get this qualified,” Flint said. “We believe we have the resources.”
Despite the shorter period of time, Flint said he is confident the referendum can gain enough support, given that the group is not competing with other measures.
If the referendum’s backers can gather 365,880 signatures from registered voters by Nov. 26, they will delay the implementation of the money bail overhaul until voters weigh in, likely in 2020.
“It will be a very substantive effort with both paid and volunteer petition gatherers,” Flint said, declining to add how much gatherers would be paid per signature.
The coalition will soon make financial disclosures available through the Secretary of State’s website.
BROWN, OTHER GOVS TALK CLIMATE CHANGE
Gov. Jerry Brown is joining four other governors for a 1 p.m. news conference today, as part of the Global Climate Action Summit. Brown is expected to unveil new commitments on climate change, ranging from electrifying transportation to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
‘It’s literally drill, baby, drill’: Did Jerry Brown’s climate crusade gave Big Oil a pass?
CHILD HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE
Capitol Weekly is hosting a day-long conference in Sacramento today about children’s health care policies. State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, will be among the speakers. At 1 p.m., he’ll join a panel discussing solutions to issues of access, quality of care, funding and Medi-Cal.
GET SMART
The second annual Education Equity Forum is being held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in Sacramento’s Sheraton Grand Hotel. The forum aims to bring people together to discus inequities in California’s K-12 education system, community colleges and public universities.
California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Oakley and Sacramento City School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar are among the scheduled speakers.
GARCETTI, CHIANG LAUNCHING NEW PROGRAM
California State Treasurer John Chiang and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are making a “major announcement” at 8 a.m. Friday at the UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. They will reveal a new program designed to make economic investments in hundreds of distressed communities.
ICE FIGHT
A group of immigration activists is holding a rally and news conference at 11 a.m. Friday in Stockton to protest the use of Bureau of Prisons facilities by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain immigrants.
KERRY COMING TO SF
Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry is participating in a conversation with the Commonwealth Club at noon today in San Francisco. The discussion is likely to touch on issues of U.S. diplomacy, globalization and the Trump administration.
MCCLINTOCK V. MORSE UPDATE
Emily Cadei emails from the McClatchy D.C. bureau that Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, rescinded his acceptance of a second debate between himself and challenger Jessica Morse, thus making the upcoming Sept. 23 debate in Mariposa the lone discussion between the two candidates.
McClintock tweeted earlier this week that he has declined the previously accepted invite to participate in a debate hosted by the Sierra Business Council in Lake Tahoe.
CALCHAMBER RELEASES PROP ENDORSEMENTS
The California Chamber of Commerce has announced its positions on all the ballot measures going to voters in November. It supports Propositions 1-5, opposes Proposition 6, 8 and 10. The group is taking no stance on Propositions 7, 11 and 12. Make sure you familiarize yourself with all the proposals.
CA SEES BIGGEST DROP IN UNINSURED RATE
Since 2013, California has seen a 10 percentage point drop in the rate of people without health insurance — the largest decrease in the country, according to Census data released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, California’s poverty rate remains the highest in the nation.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) — “The media is creating the environment for political violence. They celebrate, make excuses for & blame black people for #Antifa violence AND call everyone to the right of Bernie Sanders a Nazi.They didn’t stop & reflect after Scalise was shot & they won’t now. #EnemyOfThePeople”
GOP hopeful has Trump’s ‘enemy of the people’ lines down – but not his endorsement
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
How can you stay informed this election season? Influencers have plenty to say.
“There’s no shortcut! Take the time to understand your ballot from top to bottom. The State and County voter pamphlets are great sources. These handbooks include the ballot questions (the actual item you mark “yes” or “no” next to) – that by law, are required to be impartial. They also contain candidate statements and other resources on each proposition/measure, including items like the impartial analysis of an issue, and ballot arguments pro/con signed by influencers or residents. Unfortunately, some of these items are often overly technical and difficult to understand. I love “Voting Parties” where neighbors are getting together, divvying up myriad issues/candidates, and assigning friends, family and peers to perform additional research on each item or candidate – then reporting back/debating each while marking ballots together over a pizza party. Remember, a neighbor’s lawn sign can launch a conversation about a candidate or issue. Final helpful hint: understand who it is giving big bucks to a given candidate or issue. Laws require disclosure of major donor information on TV commercials and mailings. Check the “…with major funding provided by” information to understand who is backing that campaign. #staywoke #vote”
— Catherine Lew, Principal and Co-Founder, Lew Edwards Group
MUST-READ: In California governor’s race, Gavin Newsom doing his best to pretend he has no opponent
OPINIONATED
The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board is releasing its opinions on two ballot measures that will affect the medical field. The Ed Board recommends a “no” vote on Proposition 8 and a “yes” vote on Proposition 11.
Aruna Prabhala, Oakland-based director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Urban Wildlands program, thinks county governments and irresponsible developers are partially to blame for wildfire damages.
Steven Renderos, campaign director of the Center for Media Justice, urges Gov. Jerry Brown to sign Senate Bill 822, which aims to restore net neutrality rules.
TOONED OUT
Jack Ohman sees which way the wind is blowing on Hurricane Florence response
Comments