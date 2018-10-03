Rent control, gas tax repeal backers losing the $ battle + Farm Bureau opposes Prop. 12

SHOW ME THE MONEY
Ballot measure proponents are pouring millions of dollars into their campaigns as the November election heats up.
Proposition 6, which calls for repealing a $5 billion-a-year gas tax increase approved last year to repair California’s roads, and Proposition 10, which allows cities and counties to enact much more comprehensive rent control laws, are appearing to be the most costly fights, according to campaign reports that track spending through Sept. 22.
GAS TAX:
Opponents of Proposition 6 had nearly $20 million in available cash, and had spent over $10.5 million this year. Meanwhile, supporters calling to repeal last year’s gas tax increase had spent under $3 million this year and have about $1.5 million cash on hand.
“We’re running on a shoestring budget,” said Carl DeMaio, chairman of the gas tax repeal campaign. “This is definitely David v. Goliath.”
DeMaio’s gas tax repeal initiative is not only losing the money battle, it’s also faring poorly in recent polling. A recent survey from the Public Policy Institute of California found 52 percent of likely voter oppose Proposition 6, while just 39 percent support.
RENT CONTROL:
Backers of Proposition 10 had spent more than $12.8 million this year and only have $1.7 million left. The rent control ballot measure is also struggling in the polls, with opponents leading in the PPIC poll by 12 percentage points.
Rent control opponents have spent nearly $20 million this year and have about $28 million more left in the bank.
Bottom Line: Supporters of Propositions 6 and 10 face a tough road, as they struggle in polling and have far less money available for spending.
FARM BUREAU OPPOSES PROP 12
The California Farm Bureau announced its formal opposition to Proposition 12 and support for Proposition 3 on Tuesday. Proposition 12 directs farms on how to raise certain animals, while Proposition 3 calls for $8.9 billion to fund water-related projects.
The bureau’s president, Jamie Johansson, said Proposition 12 would raise egg prices, adding in a statement that “all Proposition 12 does is allow trial lawyers to file predatory lawsuits against egg farmers.” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, commonly known as PETA, also opposes the ballot measure.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Matt Rexroad (@Matt Rexroad) — “Water is falling from the sky in California.. that means people forget how to drive.”
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Which party’s voters will be more motivated: Democrats or Republicans? Influencers have plenty to say.
“#WatchOutBoys! Whether in 1992 or 2018, hell hath no fury like a woman wronged. The reaction to the Kavanaugh hearings and reactions from women are a wild card dynamic to watch for going into this election cycle. A couple hundred female candidates are already headed to November’s congressional elections –the most ever in our country’s history. In California, over a dozen female newcomers are challenging incumbent California representatives this fall. Following Anita Hill’s testimony 27 years ago, California became the first state in the nation to be represented in the Senate by two women. Watch out for whether larger percentages of women, Democrats, and younger voters turn out this fall to make their voices heard. 2018 could very well be another bellwether for Democrats and female candidates. I subscribe to former Senator Barbara Mikulski’s sentiment, who famously said: “Calling 1992 the Year of the Woman makes it sound like the Year of the Caribou or the Year of the Asparagus. We’re not a fad, a fancy, or a year. #HeretoStay #MeToo”
— Catherine Lew, Principal and Co-Founder, Lew Edwards Group
