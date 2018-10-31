Updated: No danger from suspicious envelope at California Democrats’ headquarters, authorities say

The California Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Sacramento was briefly evacuated Wednesday after receiving a manila envelope addressed to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, police and party officials said.

Police later determined the package did not contain any dangerous materials, Sacramento police spokesman Marcus Basquez said.

The handwritten address on the envelope was made out to Perez, and “given the situation that happened last week (when bombs were allegedly sent to prominent Democrats around the nation), we’re just not taking any chances,” state Democratic Party spokesman John Vigna said.

“Just the fact that it was a manila envelope and handwritten (made it suspicious),” Vigna said. “Sad to say, but we have to treat every potential threat as an actual threat.”

The envelope was delivered to the office around 10:45 a.m. with the rest of the day’s mail. Office staff soon placed the envelope outside and called police. Vigna said he got only a quick glance at it, but said it had a return address and “it wasn’t bulky, it didn’t look like the packages from last week.”

A package containing a bomb addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was discovered at a Sacramento post office last week, and federal authorities said it was part of a nationwide series of bombs allegedly sent to prominent Democratic politicians, CNN and others.

The Sacramento Police Department, the FBI, U.S. postal inspectors and the Sacramento Fire Department were on the scene of the party headquarters on Ninth Street on Wednesday afternoon. Ninth Street was closed between R and S streets, but was expected to reopen shortly after 2 p.m.