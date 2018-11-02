Second suspicious package sent to California billionaire, FBI confirms

The FBI says Democratic activist Tom Steyer was sent a second suspicious package “similar in appearance to the others” sent last month by a Florida man now in custody.

Law enforcement officials intercepted the package addressed to Steyer Thursday night at a Burlingame postal facility, the FBI confirmed on Friday.

Steyer praised law enforcement for their investigative work recovering the package and said it will not deter his efforts to energize Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“These threats are not isolated but are a part of a larger assault on the norms that uphold our democracy,” Steyer said in a statement. “We will not relent as we push for the broadest possible democracy and a life of dignity and respect for every American. We are more motivated than ever this Election Day to secure victories for representatives who will uphold the values of democracy rather than assault them for political convenience.”

Cesar Sayoc, the suspect accused of sending a series of bombs in the mail to high-profile Democrats, has previously praised President Donald Trump. In a wide-ranging interview with The Sacramento Bee, Steyer warned against equating hyper-partisanship evenly between Democrats and Republicans. He accused conservatives of being uniquely irate. After law enforcement intercepted the first package sent to Steyer last week, he used the incident to generate support for his ongoing efforts to impeach Trump. We're thankful that everyone we work with is safe. We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. That's why we are running an impeachment petition to end the culture of lawlessness in our country. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 26, 2018

The man suspected of mailing over a dozen bombs across the United States is also accused of targeting other high-profile leaders, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and philanthropist George Soros.