Trump to visit California as wildfire death toll rises

President Donald Trump will visit California on Saturday to visit with individuals affected by California fires.

Details on the time and place have yet to be determined, according to a White House press pool report.

“The president will travel to California this Saturday to meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires,” said Lindsay Walters, Trump’s deputy press secretary. “We will keep you updated on details as they are available.”

Trump has visited California once since taking office — to view border wall prototypes along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president tweeted on Wednesday that he had spoken with Gov. Jerry Brown “to let him know that we are with him, and the people of California, all the way!”

At least 56 people have died from the Camp Fire located north of Sacramento, with dozens more still missing.

Firefighters also are battling fires in Southern California.

