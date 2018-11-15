‘The whole town is gone.’ Drone video reveals the scale of fire destruction in Paradise

The Camp Fire began on Nov. 8, 2018, and has since become the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. Drone footage shows the fire destruction, with home after home lost, in Paradise, California.
By
Up Next
The Camp Fire began on Nov. 8, 2018, and has since become the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. Drone footage shows the fire destruction, with home after home lost, in Paradise, California.
By
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Trump to visit California as wildfire death toll rises

By Bryan Anderson

banderson@sacbee.com

November 15, 2018 12:45 PM

President Donald Trump will visit California on Saturday to visit with individuals affected by California fires.

Details on the time and place have yet to be determined, according to a White House press pool report.

“The president will travel to California this Saturday to meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires,” said Lindsay Walters, Trump’s deputy press secretary. “We will keep you updated on details as they are available.”

Trump has visited California once since taking office — to view border wall prototypes along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president tweeted on Wednesday that he had spoken with Gov. Jerry Brown “to let him know that we are with him, and the people of California, all the way!”

At least 56 people have died from the Camp Fire located north of Sacramento, with dozens more still missing.

Firefighters also are battling fires in Southern California.

It's now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. These images look at the destruction after the Camp Fire raged through Paradise, CA.

By

An uncontrolled forest fire in Butte County forced large-scale evacuations Thursday, November 8, 2018, in Paradise, a Northern California town of about 26,000 residents. Thousands were left without power.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  